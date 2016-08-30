Men's Online Magazine - Briefed
August 30, 2016
header2
Fashion, Stuff, Style

6 Things You Need To Know About The RYU Quick Pack

The RYU Quick Pack can replace your work duffel, bike bag and motorcycle backpack – and look better than all of them combined. So, what is the RYU Quick Pack? Briefed [...]

August 30, 2016
lucurysupercar
Events

Luxury & Supercar Weekend, Sept 10-11 at VanDusen Gardens

Are you ready for a weekend full of luxury autos and supercars? The 7th annual Luxury & Supercar Weekend features more than $200M of luxury. Revving up for another successful [...]

May 21, 2016
BLARNEY GET LUCKY BANNER
Food

Get Lucky at Brunch This Weekend!

In case you’ve been living under a rock, its the May Long Weekend – the unofficial starting point for summer in Vancouver, and three days of boozing, cruising and beaching. [...]

March 26, 2016
ea
Entertainment, Sex & Dating

Girl of the Month: Actress, Elysia Rotaru

This month BRIEFED interviewed local actress Elysia Rotaru. BRIEFED: A bit about your background, e.g. where are you from, what you do (modelling/acting or anything else), etc. (to be used [...]

November 16, 2015
hibiki3
Bars, Food

Hibiki Harmony – The Blend of Japan

You can’t tell a story about Japanese Whisky without first talking about Shinjiro Torii. Torii is the undisputed father of Japanese whisky. He opened the very first distillery in Japan, [...]

October 6, 2015
featured_briefed_andyanderson
Sports

Beyond the Board – Andy Anderson

Andy Anderson is on a roll. Known as one of the best skateboarders in the Lower Mainland, the guy has some serious talent, catching the eye of some major sponsors [...]

December 8, 2014
RMDW
Sex & Dating, Stuff

Real Men Drink Whiskey; so says Sean Lind

With the main topics of conversation being whiskey, women, and sex, you will either love or hate the words of Sean Lind;  realmendrinkwhiskey.com leaves no one in the middle. Today [...]

November 20, 2014
featured
Stuff, Style

12 Moustaches You’ll Meet in Vancouver

Team Moustache Gravy is a collection of friends, brothers, fathers and sons who endeavor to improve mens health by raising money and awareness during the month of Movember. While prostate [...]

December 28, 2015
sweet16
Bars, Entertainment, Events, Sponsored, Stuff

Win 4 Tickets to SWEET 2016 NYE at Studio on Granville

BRIEFED wants to help with your plans this NYE in Vancouver It’s been a busy year at Studio Granville with a wide range of Vancouver talent, DJ shows, and events [...]

December 9, 2015
holidays
Events, Food, Sports, Stuff, Style

Happy Holidays Vancouver Guys Gift Guide

Don’t get caught scrambling on Christmas Eve, only to find out stores close at 4pm… Be ahead of the game.   Ladies, there’s only one way to really impress your [...]

December 3, 2015
tekboard2
Other, Stuff, Style

Tekboard to Reinvent Personal Transportation in Vancouver

Hover boards? Are we Back To The Future already? The short answer is yes!     Celebrities have been spotted on them, they’re all throughout new music videos, and now they’re on [...]

November 30, 2015
contest-hero-2
Entertainment, Sports, Stuff

Win the Ultimate Stocking Stuffer Prize Pack (value: $3,885)

Enter to win $3000 worth of prizes including a Whistler cat skiing trip, hockey tickets, Helly Hansen gear and more.

November 4, 2015
featured sidebuy
Business, Stuff

Sidebuy on AdBlocking & the Rise of Influencer Marketing

While ad blockers have advantages for mobile users, it is a game changer for the digital advertising industry. It now means, more than ever, digital revenue will have to focus on [...]